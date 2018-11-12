NUWC Division Newport, NAVSEA leaders foster discussions on diversity and inequality

Sravanthi “Sree” Bodana (second from right), head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Information Systems and Data Analytics Branch, and other members of the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Inclusion and Engagement Council, attended a Leadership in a Diverse Environment event on May 16, 2019, at Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock in West Bethesda, Maryland. Lt. Gen. Gwen Bingham (center), the U.S. Army’s assistant chief of staff of installation management was the keynote speaker at the event. Jamelaa J. Jones (second from left), an engineer in the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, also served as a Division Newport representative.
