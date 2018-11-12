Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport, NAVSEA leaders foster discussions on diversity and inequality [Image 1 of 2]

    NUWC Division Newport, NAVSEA leaders foster discussions on diversity and inequality

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2018

    Photo by Public Affairs Office 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Sravanthi “Sree” Bodana (second from right), head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Information Systems and Data Analytics Branch, and other members of the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Inclusion and Engagement Council, attended a Leadership in a Diverse Environment event on May 16, 2019, at Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock in West Bethesda, Maryland. Lt. Gen. Gwen Bingham (center), the U.S. Army’s assistant chief of staff of installation management was the keynote speaker at the event. Jamelaa J. Jones (second from left), an engineer in the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department, also served as a Division Newport representative.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2018
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 12:20
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
