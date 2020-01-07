Lt. j.g. Madeline "Maddy" Swegle poses for a photograph in front of a U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk training aircraft during undergraduate Tactical Air (Strike) pilot training syllabus at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Swegle is the Navy's first Black female to graduate and become a tactical jet aviator. (U.S. Navy photo by Austin Rooney/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 12:27 Photo ID: 6288690 VIRIN: 200701-N-RT381-005 Resolution: 5184x2920 Size: 2.19 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Meet Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet aviator [Image 3 of 3], by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.