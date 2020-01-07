Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Meet Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet aviator [Image 1 of 3]

    Meet Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet aviator

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Austin Rooney            

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Lt. j.g. Madeline "Maddy" Swegle poses for a photograph in front of a U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk training aircraft during undergraduate Tactical Air (Strike) pilot training syllabus at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Swegle is the Navy's first Black female to graduate and become a tactical jet aviator. (U.S. Navy photo by Austin Rooney/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 12:27
    Photo ID: 6288688
    VIRIN: 200701-N-RT381-003
    Resolution: 5184x2920
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet aviator [Image 3 of 3], by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Meet Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet aviator
    Meet Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet aviator
    Meet Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet aviator

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    female
    pilot
    black
    pioneer
    african american
    first
    aircraft
    jet
    us navy
    aviation
    aviator
    naval aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT