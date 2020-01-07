Lt. j.g. Madeline "Maddy" Swegle poses for a photograph in front of a U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk training aircraft during undergraduate Tactical Air (Strike) pilot training syllabus at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Swegle is the Navy's first Black female to graduate and become a tactical jet aviator. (U.S. Navy photo by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 12:27
|Photo ID:
|6288688
|VIRIN:
|200701-N-RT381-003
|Resolution:
|5184x2920
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Meet Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, the U.S. Navy's first Black female tactical jet aviator [Image 3 of 3], by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
