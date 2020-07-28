Mildenhall Nation: A1C Caden Wofford

“I’m a crew chief by trade, but as a repair and reclamation journeyman, we go more in depth. We do the heavy maintenance with rigging flight controls, repairing landing gear, and running the wheel and tire shop. I went from not knowing a single thing about an aircraft, to learning all the complex systems. It’s really rewarding to finally fix a jet I’ve been working on for a while,” said Airman 1st Class Caden Wofford, 100th Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation journeyman, from Jacksonville, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lexie West)

