    Mildenhall Nation: A1C Caden Wofford [Image 1 of 2]

    Mildenhall Nation: A1C Caden Wofford

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lexie West 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    “I’m a crew chief by trade, but as a repair and reclamation journeyman, we go more in depth. We do the heavy maintenance with rigging flight controls, repairing landing gear, and running the wheel and tire shop. I went from not knowing a single thing about an aircraft, to learning all the complex systems. It’s really rewarding to finally fix a jet I’ve been working on for a while,” said Airman 1st Class Caden Wofford, 100th Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation journeyman, from Jacksonville, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lexie West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020 10:09
    Photo ID: 6288543
    VIRIN: 200728-F-QJ481-1003
    Resolution: 7452x4968
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mildenhall Nation: A1C Caden Wofford [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Lexie West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

