“I’m a crew chief by trade, but as a repair and reclamation journeyman, we go more in depth. We do the heavy maintenance with rigging flight controls, repairing landing gear, and running the wheel and tire shop. I went from not knowing a single thing about an aircraft, to learning all the complex systems. It’s really rewarding to finally fix a jet I’ve been working on for a while,” said Airman 1st Class Caden Wofford, 100th Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation journeyman, from Jacksonville, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lexie West)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 10:09
|Photo ID:
|6288543
|VIRIN:
|200728-F-QJ481-1003
|Resolution:
|7452x4968
|Size:
|4.81 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mildenhall Nation: A1C Caden Wofford [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Lexie West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT