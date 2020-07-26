Field Artillery Training at Northern Strike 20

Soldiers from the 1-119th Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan National Guard, clear the M777 Lightweight 155mm howitzer tube between discharges. Soldiers with the 1-119th FA regiment conducted direct fires training during Northern Strike 20 at Camp Grayling, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan during Northern Strike 20, July 26, 2020. Northern Strike fills Joint All-Domain training and task iteration gaps in both the Army/Air National Guard training strategies, which sustains and enhances reserve component proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

