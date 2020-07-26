Soldiers from the 1-119th Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan National Guard, reposition the M777 Lightweight 155mm howitzer during Northern Strike 20 at Camp Grayling, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan during Northern Strike 20, July 26, 2020. Northern Strike fills Joint All-Domain training and task iteration gaps in both the Army/Air National Guard training strategies, which sustains and enhances reserve component proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 09:08
|Photo ID:
|6288443
|VIRIN:
|200726-Z-EZ686-0001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Field Artillery Training at Northern Strike 20 [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
