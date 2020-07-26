Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Field Artillery Training at Northern Strike 20 [Image 1 of 2]

    Field Artillery Training at Northern Strike 20

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    Soldiers from the 1-119th Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan National Guard, reposition the M777 Lightweight 155mm howitzer during Northern Strike 20 at Camp Grayling, part of the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan during Northern Strike 20, July 26, 2020. Northern Strike fills Joint All-Domain training and task iteration gaps in both the Army/Air National Guard training strategies, which sustains and enhances reserve component proficiency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.28.2020
