U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Javelin conduct maintenance on a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 23, 2020. The maintainers assigned to the base and mission routinely check the Blackhawks to ensure they are ready and operational for any mission on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.28.2020 06:16 Photo ID: 6288344 VIRIN: 200723-F-FD161-0501 Resolution: 7000x4198 Size: 21.02 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UH-60 Blackhawk maintainers keep helicopters flying [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Benjamin Wiseman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.