    UH-60 Blackhawk maintainers keep helicopters flying

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Task Force Javelin conduct maintenance on a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 23, 2020. The maintainers assigned to the base and mission routinely check the Blackhawks to ensure they are ready and operational for any mission on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH-60 Blackhawk maintainers keep helicopters flying [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Benjamin Wiseman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Blackhawk
    Maintenance
    U.S. Army
    UA-60
    U.S. ARCENT
    KSA
    Task Force Javelin
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

