    CFAY'S CIVILIAN OF THE QUARTER [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAY'S CIVILIAN OF THE QUARTER

    JAPAN

    07.28.2020

    Photo by Taylor Curry 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 28, 2020) Daniel Taylor, Public Affairs Specialist,
    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), accepts the award of Civilian
    Employee of the Quarter. The base commander held the presentation over
    Microsoft Teams to limit the amount of individuals in one place due to social
    distancing guidelines in place while COVID-19 is still present. For 75 years,
    CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in
    support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant
    commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY'S CIVILIAN OF THE QUARTER [Image 2 of 2], by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #CFAY75

