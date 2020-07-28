CFAY'S CIVILIAN OF THE QUARTER

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 28, 2020) Daniel Taylor, Public Affairs Specialist,
Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), accepts the award of Civilian
Employee of the Quarter. The base commander held the presentation over
Microsoft Teams to limit the amount of individuals in one place due to social
distancing guidelines in place while COVID-19 is still present. For 75 years,
CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in
support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant
commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.
(U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry/Released)
