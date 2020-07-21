U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Danielle Lucero, 31st Fighter Wing public affairs officer at Aviano Air Base, Italy, poses for a picture with her friends. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 02:03
|Photo ID:
|6288277
|VIRIN:
|200721-F-ZX177-191
|Resolution:
|1242x1924
|Size:
|551.28 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wyverns connect to make friends and build families [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT