Wyverns connect to make friends and build families

Senior Airman Dylan Gauthier, 31st Security Forces Squadron internal security response team at Aviano Air Base, Italy, poses for a picture with his friends. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2020 02:03
|Photo ID:
|6288275
|VIRIN:
|200721-F-ZX177-968
|Resolution:
|2208x1656
|Size:
|505.94 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
