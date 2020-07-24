Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Marines and Sailors use contact tracing to stop the spread of COVID

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. service members and nurses currently assigned to the COVID careline working alongside the COVID response cell for U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa which falls under Marine Corps Installations Pacific, answer phone calls from service members, spouses, contractors and even Okinawan locals inside the COVID response cell office at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 23, 2020. Those assigned to the COVID careline work shifts in order to provide around the clock answers to anyone who calls the helpline. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)

    US Marines and Sailors use contact tracing to stop the spread of COVID

