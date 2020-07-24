US Marines and Sailors use contact tracing to stop the spread of COVID

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Joel Trausch, the team lead for the COVID care line with U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa which falls under Marine Corps Installations Pacific, works at his desk inside the COVID response cell office at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2020. "It seems like all the services around island are calling us asking about symptoms, how do i get tested, where can i go for care, etc., its one of those times when people need guidance and we like being able to answer their questions 24/7." Said Trausch. "Being able to disposition them where they appropriately need to go so we're not over utilizing services in other areas, enables us to send them exactly where they need to go in order to attain timely care." (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hall)

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Sailors
    Marines
    US Naval Hospital
    COVID
    STOPTHESPREAD

