Sailors clean a storeroom

200725-N-GR168-1027 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 25, 2020) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) clean a storage room aboard New York, July 25, 2020. New York is operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)
