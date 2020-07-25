Sailors work in the personnel office

200725-N-GR168-1004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 25, 2020) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Heng Fu, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), resets a Sailor’s Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System (NSIPS) password in the dispersing office aboard New York, July 25, 2020. New York is operating in the U.S. 2nd Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

