An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Nightdippers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, prepares to take off from USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, July 27, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker)

