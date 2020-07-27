Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helo Ops [Image 2 of 7]

    Helo Ops

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett Walker 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the “Nightdippers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, prepares to take off from USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck, July 27, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brett Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 23:40
    Photo ID: 6288242
    VIRIN: 200727-N-FH905-1008
    Resolution: 5186x3457
    Size: 814.23 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helo Ops [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

