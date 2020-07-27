Flight Ops

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, lands on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations July 27, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aimee Ford)

