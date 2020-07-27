Flight Ops

A C-2A Greyhound, attached to the "Rawhides" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, lands on USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) flight deck during flight operations July 27, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aimee Ford)

