B-1s return to Indo-Pacific, conduct bilateral training

Two B-1B Lancers, assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment, July 17, 2020. Approximately 170 Airmen and two B-1s deployed to the Indo-Pacific in support of the BTF.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett)

