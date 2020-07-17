B-1s return to Indo-Pacific, conduct bilateral training

Two B-1B Lancers, assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment, July 17, 2020. Approximately 170 Airmen and two B-1s deployed to the Indo-Pacific in support of the BTF.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett)
|07.17.2020
|07.27.2020 20:52
|6288194
|200717-F-BH261-0108
|6252x4064
|1.5 MB
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|5
|5
|0
