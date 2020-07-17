Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1s return to Indo-Pacific, conduct bilateral training [Image 3 of 3]

    B-1s return to Indo-Pacific, conduct bilateral training

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.17.2020

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Two B-1B Lancers, assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., arrive at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of a Bomber Task Force deployment, July 17, 2020. Approximately 170 Airmen and two B-1s deployed to the Indo-Pacific in support of the BTF.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett)

