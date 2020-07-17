A B-1B Lancer, deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., as part of a Bomber Task Force, performs a flyover before landing at Andersen AFB, Guam, July 17, 2020. The BTF is deployed to Andersen AFB in support of Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners and joint forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 20:52
|Photo ID:
|6288193
|VIRIN:
|200717-F-BH261-0050
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-1s return to Indo-Pacific, conduct bilateral training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
B-1s return to Indo-Pacific, conduct bilateral training
