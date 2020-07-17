Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1s return to Indo-Pacific, conduct bilateral training

    B-1s return to Indo-Pacific, conduct bilateral training

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.17.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    A B-1B Lancer, deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., as part of a Bomber Task Force, performs a flyover before landing at Andersen AFB, Guam, July 17, 2020. The BTF is deployed to Andersen AFB in support of Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners and joint forces. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Christina Bennett)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1s return to Indo-Pacific, conduct bilateral training [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BomberTaskForce
    BTF

