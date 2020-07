Coast Guard Cutter Tern Change-of-Command Ceremony

Lt.j.g. Kiana Kekoa relieves Lt. Nolan Salyer as the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Tern in a change-of-command ceremony preside over by Capt. Marie Byrd, Coast Guard Sector San Francisco commander, at Sector San Francisco, July 27, 2020. Coast Guard Cutter Tern is an 87-foot Marine Protector Class patrol boat based out of Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, whose primary missions include search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, and homeland security that range from Mendocino County to the United States-Mexico border. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class)

