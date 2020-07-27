Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Tern Change-of-Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard Cutter Tern Change-of-Command Ceremony

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Akiyama 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Tern, an 87-foot Marine Protector Class patrol boat homeported out of Coast Guard Sector San Francisco, gather for a group picture with their former commanding officer after a change-of-command ceremony, July 27, 2020. The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored event preserved by the heritage of naval tradition. It is a custom that is formal, follows military protocol and is designed to strengthen the respect for the continuity of command that is vital to military organization.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Emma Croft)

    IMAGE INFO

