The 1073rd Support Maintenance Company Trains to Recover a Vehicle in the Field

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1073rd Support Maintenance Company, Michigan Army National Guard, lower a towed High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle from the back of a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck after completing a vehicle recovery training exercise during Northern Strike 20, Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 27, 2020. Northern Strike builds overall readiness by strategically including enablers such as maintenance and logistics units in the exercise, which sustains and enhances reserve component proficiency. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Adam Parent)

