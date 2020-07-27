Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1073rd Support Maintenance Company Trains to Recover a Vehicle in the Field [Image 5 of 5]

    The 1073rd Support Maintenance Company Trains to Recover a Vehicle in the Field

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Adam Parent 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Cpt. Christopher Hebert, the commanding officer of the 1073rd Support Maintenance Company, Michigan Army National Guard, listens to his subordinate Soldiers as they share lessons learned in an after-action review of a vehicle recovery training exercise during Northern Strike 20, Camp Grayling, Michigan, July 27, 2020. Northern Strike builds overall readiness by strategically including enablers such as maintenance and logistics units in the exercise, which sustains and enhances reserve component proficiency. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Adam Parent)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 18:29
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 1073rd Support Maintenance Company Trains to Recover a Vehicle in the Field [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Adam Parent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

