    Coast Guard, agencies continue response to areas affected by Hurricane Hanna [Image 1 of 3]

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi response division team and Texas General Land Office members assess shoreline damage and debris left by Hurricane Hanna using drones near near Corpus Christi, Texas, July 27, 2020. Multiple Coast Guard units and agencies are conducting channel assessments, identifying and correcting aids to navigation outages, and reviewing channel surveys to fully reconstitute all waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, agencies continue response to areas affected by Hurricane Hanna [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

