A vessel floats amongst wreckage left behind by Hurricane Hanna near Corpus Christi, Texas, July 27, 2020. Multiple Coast Guard units and agencies are conducting channel assessments, identifying and correcting aids to navigation outages, and reviewing channel surveys to fully reconstitute all waterways. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 16:48 Photo ID: 6287888 VIRIN: 200727-G-G0108-1003 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 680.63 KB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, agencies continue response to areas affected by Hurricane Hanna [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.