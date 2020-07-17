April Pace, a registered nurse, enters a patient room in a COVID-19 intensive care unit at Brooke Army Medical Center, July 17, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by James Camillocci)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6287615
|VIRIN:
|200717-A-NB001-1064
|Resolution:
|3340x1877
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 ICU [Image 5 of 5], by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
