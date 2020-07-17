Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 ICU

    COVID-19 ICU

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center nurses conduct a shift change briefing in a COVID-19 intensive care unit, July 17, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by James Camillocci)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 ICU [Image 5 of 5], by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC nurses: &lsquo;It&rsquo;s us against COVID&rsquo;

