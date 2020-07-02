Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tobyhanna Army Depot mitigation strategy sustains Soldier readiness overseas

    Tobyhanna Army Depot mitigation strategy sustains Soldier readiness overseas

    PA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2020

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    Electronics Equipment Specialist Samuel Murdock installs an antenna feed on a Satellite Transportable Terminal to begin final testing. The system will be returned to the warfighter once testing is complete. Murdock is assigned to Tobyhanna Army Depot’s Field Logistics Support Directorate’s Korea Division. (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tobyhanna Army Depot mitigation strategy sustains Soldier readiness overseas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    warfighter
    Tobyhanna Army Depot
    Army organic industrial base
    field logistics support
    C5ISR assets
    Maintenance Support Command-Korea
    forward repair

