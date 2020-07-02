Tobyhanna Army Depot mitigation strategy sustains Soldier readiness overseas

Electronics Equipment Specialist Samuel Murdock installs an antenna feed on a Satellite Transportable Terminal to begin final testing. The system will be returned to the warfighter once testing is complete. Murdock is assigned to Tobyhanna Army Depot’s Field Logistics Support Directorate’s Korea Division. (U.S. Army photo)
