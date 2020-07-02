Electronics Equipment Specialist Samuel Murdock installs an antenna feed on a Satellite Transportable Terminal to begin final testing. The system will be returned to the warfighter once testing is complete. Murdock is assigned to Tobyhanna Army Depot’s Field Logistics Support Directorate’s Korea Division. (U.S. Army photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 13:23 Photo ID: 6287538 VIRIN: 072720-A-TB732-002 Resolution: 4032x1264 Size: 1.95 MB Location: PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tobyhanna Army Depot mitigation strategy sustains Soldier readiness overseas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.