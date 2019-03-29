Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tobyhanna Army Depot mitigation strategy sustains Soldier readiness overseas

    Tobyhanna Army Depot mitigation strategy sustains Soldier readiness overseas

    PA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    Tobyhanna Army Depot personnel repair a variety of Army systems, including the Satellite Transportable Terminals pictured, while assigned to the Depot Maintenance Forward (DMF)-Korea location. DMF is a U.S. Communications-Electronics Command initiative providing forward repair expertise of targeted tactical communications equipment. (U.S. Army photo)

