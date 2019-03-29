Tobyhanna Army Depot mitigation strategy sustains Soldier readiness overseas

Tobyhanna Army Depot personnel repair a variety of Army systems, including the Satellite Transportable Terminals pictured, while assigned to the Depot Maintenance Forward (DMF)-Korea location. DMF is a U.S. Communications-Electronics Command initiative providing forward repair expertise of targeted tactical communications equipment. (U.S. Army photo)
