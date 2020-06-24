Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Program showcases organization’s role models, leaders [Image 2 of 2]

    PA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Thomas Robbins 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    Gavin Walker, information technology specialist/network, was named the Tobyhanna Army Depot Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, senior category.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 10:26
    VIRIN: 200624-A-TB732-1008
    Location: PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Program showcases organization’s role models, leaders [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Robbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

