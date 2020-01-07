Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Program showcases organization’s role models, leaders [Image 1 of 2]

    Program showcases organization’s role models, leaders

    PA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Thomas Robbins 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    Jill Drake, quality assurance assistant, was named the Tobyhanna Army Depot Employee of the Quarter for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, junior categories.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 10:26
    Photo ID: 6287206
    VIRIN: 200701-A-TB732-1012
    Resolution: 1500x1048
    Size: 1018.92 KB
    Location: PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Program showcases organization’s role models, leaders [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Robbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Program showcases organization’s role models, leaders
    Program showcases organization’s role models, leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Program showcases organization&rsquo;s role models, leaders

    TAGS

    warfighter
    Quarterly awards
    employee of the quarter
    Tobyhanna Army Depot
    Installation Services
    Quality Management Directorate
    warranty program
    network connectivity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT