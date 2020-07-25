378 ECES builds helicopter pad for Prince Sultan Air Base

Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Dirt Boys shop work to finish construction on the new helicopter pad at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 25, 2020. The 378th ECES has worked day and night to improve the parking area that will support UA-60 Blackhawks assigned to the U.S. Army Task Force Javelin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)

