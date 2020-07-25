Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378 ECES builds helicopter pad for Prince Sultan Air Base [Image 9 of 9]

    378 ECES builds helicopter pad for Prince Sultan Air Base

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the 378th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Dirt Boys shop work to finish construction on the new helicopter pad at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, July 25, 2020. The 378th ECES has worked day and night to improve the parking area that will support UA-60 Blackhawks assigned to the U.S. Army Task Force Javelin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 08:16
    Photo ID: 6287089
    VIRIN: 200725-F-FD161-0704
    Resolution: 4419x6530
    Size: 19.26 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 378 ECES builds helicopter pad for Prince Sultan Air Base [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Benjamin Wiseman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Blackhawk
    Maintenance
    U.S. Army
    UA-60
    U.S. ARCENT
    KSA
    Task Force Javelin
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

