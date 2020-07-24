Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations [Image 11 of 12]

    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor M DiMartino 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    EAST CHINA SEA (July 24, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 1st Class Brandon Honeyman, from Troy, Ohio, prepares a stir-fry in the galley aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 06:34
    Photo ID: 6287062
    VIRIN: 200724-N-CL550-1550
    Resolution: 5568x3566
    Size: 906.02 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Taylor M DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations
    Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    underway
    USS Germantown (LSD 42)
    readiness
    supply department
    Whidbey Island-class
    lethality
    PresenceMatters
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT