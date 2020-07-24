Sailors Aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) Conduct Daily Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (July 24, 2020) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 1st Class Brandon Honeyman, from Troy, Ohio, prepares a stir-fry on the grill in the galley aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serves as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

