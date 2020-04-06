Spend a day with Idaho farmer and Guardsman Chief Warrant Officer 4 Chad Queen, one of the Idaho Army National Guard’s rescue helicopter pilots, and feel firsthand what it is like to fly the UH-72 Lakota helicopter and help save lives. Idaho’s two UH-72 helicopters belong to the IDARNG Detachment 1, Delta Company, 112th Service and Support Battalion. They have a unique hoist and lift rescue attachment and are strictly used for domestic operations and rescues. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 02:56
|Photo ID:
|6286922
|VIRIN:
|200604-Z-AY311-0277
|Resolution:
|2700x1846
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A day in the life of a rescue helicopter pilot [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A day in the life of a rescue helicopter pilot
LEAVE A COMMENT