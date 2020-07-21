Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A day in the life of a rescue helicopter pilot [Image 2 of 3]

    A day in the life of a rescue helicopter pilot

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Spend a day with Idaho farmer and Guardsman Chief Warrant Officer 4 Chad Queen, one of the Idaho Army National Guard’s rescue helicopter pilots, and feel firsthand what it is like to fly the UH-72 Lakota helicopter and help save lives. Idaho’s two UH-72 helicopters belong to the IDARNG Detachment 1, Delta Company, 112th Service and Support Battalion. They have a unique hoist and lift rescue attachment and are strictly used for domestic operations and rescues. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 02:56
    Photo ID: 6286923
    VIRIN: 200721-Z-AY311-0299
    Resolution: 3600x2402
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A day in the life of a rescue helicopter pilot [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A day in the life of a rescue helicopter pilot
    A day in the life of a rescue helicopter pilot
    A day in the life of a rescue helicopter pilot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A day in the life of a rescue helicopter pilot

    TAGS

    Boise
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    helicopter
    Army
    Idaho
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    hoist training
    UH-72 Lakota
    Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur
    rescue pilot
    Idaho Military Division
    hoist lift
    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Chad Queen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT