Yokosuka MWR Library Summer Reading Program

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 27, 2020) – Harlie Fraser and Charlotte Fraser select books as part of the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Morale Welfare and Recreation Library Summer Reading Program, a program that helps families bridge the summer learning gap while inspiring literacy and lifelong learning. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser/Released)

Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP