    Yokosuka MWR Library Summer Reading Program [Image 1 of 4]

    Yokosuka MWR Library Summer Reading Program

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fraser 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    200727-N-HH215-1007
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 27, 2020) – Hudson Fraser selects a book as part of the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Morale Welfare and Recreation Library Summer Reading Program, a program that helps families bridge the summer learning gap while inspiring literacy and lifelong learning. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 01:43
    Photo ID: 6286886
    VIRIN: 200727-N-HH215-1007
    Resolution: 3104x2218
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokosuka MWR Library Summer Reading Program [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Yokosuka
    Summer Reading Program
    DoD MWR Libraries

