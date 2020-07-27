SASEBO, Japan (July 27, 2020) – Keiichi Masuda, a preventive maintenance worker for Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facilities, performs maintenance on a refrigerator onboard CFAS July 27, 2020. MWR Sasebo is renovating their Harbor Café, a popular location for coffee and sandwiches, to provide improved services to Sailors and families stationed on CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 01:16
|Photo ID:
|6286884
|VIRIN:
|200727-N-CA060-0021
|Resolution:
|4572x3266
|Size:
|799.05 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
This work, CFAS Cafe Renovations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
