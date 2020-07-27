SASEBO, Japan (July 27, 2020) – Keiichi Masuda, a preventive maintenance worker for Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facilities, performs maintenance on a refrigerator onboard CFAS July 27, 2020. MWR Sasebo is renovating their Harbor Café, a popular location for coffee and sandwiches, to provide improved services to Sailors and families stationed on CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 01:16 Photo ID: 6286884 VIRIN: 200727-N-CA060-0021 Resolution: 4572x3266 Size: 799.05 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Cafe Renovations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.