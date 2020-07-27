Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAS Cafe Renovations [Image 2 of 2]

    CFAS Cafe Renovations

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.27.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (July 27, 2020) – Keiichi Masuda and Mitsuyuki Nagata, both preventive maintenance workers for Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facilities, move a refrigerator at the Harbor Café onboard CFAS July 27, 2020. MWR Sasebo is renovating their Harbor Café, a popular location for coffee and sandwiches, to provide improved services to Sailors and families stationed on CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 01:16
    Photo ID: 6286885
    VIRIN: 200727-N-CA060-0027
    Resolution: 4829x3449
    Size: 718.02 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Cafe Renovations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Cafe Renovations
    CFAS Cafe Renovations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    cfas
    MWR
    renovations
    maintenence
    HVC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT