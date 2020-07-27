CFAS Cafe Renovations

SASEBO, Japan (July 27, 2020) – Keiichi Masuda and Mitsuyuki Nagata, both preventive maintenance workers for Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) facilities, move a refrigerator at the Harbor Café onboard CFAS July 27, 2020. MWR Sasebo is renovating their Harbor Café, a popular location for coffee and sandwiches, to provide improved services to Sailors and families stationed on CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

