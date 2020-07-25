Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Makin Island Underway [Image 2 of 3]

    Makin Island Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.25.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class KristopheR Haley 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 25, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Austin Washington directs an MV-22 Osprey Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (Reinforced) 164, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during takeoff from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2020
    Date Posted: 07.27.2020 00:07
    Photo ID: 6286872
    VIRIN: 200725-N-NY430-1181
    Resolution: 4945x3259
    Size: 507.76 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 KristopheR Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway
    Makin Island Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Helo
    Sailor
    Flight deck
    LHD 8
    MKI
    MV-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT