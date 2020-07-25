Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 25, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Austin Washington directs an MV-22 Osprey Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (Reinforced) 164, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during takeoff from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

