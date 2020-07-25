PACIFIC OCEAN (July 25, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Dalen Evans directs an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSC) 49, during approach to the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2020 Date Posted: 07.27.2020 00:07 Photo ID: 6286871 VIRIN: 200725-N-NY430-1226 Resolution: 3615x2582 Size: 396.82 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 KristopheR Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.