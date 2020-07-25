Makin Island Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 25, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Dalen Evans directs an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSC) 49, during approach to the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island, homeported in San Diego, is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)
Date Taken:
|07.25.2020
Date Posted:
|07.27.2020 00:07
Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
