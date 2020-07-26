A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin aircrew conducts an overflight of areas impacted by Hurricane Hanna near Corpus Christi, Texas, July 26, 2020. A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew conducted a 115 mile survey beginning at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, transiting east to Rockport, Texas, south to Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi, Texas, and west to Driscoll, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2020 18:14
|Photo ID:
|6286733
|VIRIN:
|200726-G-G0108-2002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard surveys aftermath of Hurricane Hanna [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
