    Coast Guard surveys aftermath of Hurricane Hanna [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard surveys aftermath of Hurricane Hanna

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin aircrew conducts an overflight of areas impacted by Hurricane Hanna near Corpus Christi, Texas, July 26, 2020. A Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew conducted a 115 mile survey beginning at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, transiting east to Rockport, Texas, south to Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi, Texas, and west to Driscoll, Texas. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.26.2020 18:14
    Photo ID: 6286731
    VIRIN: 200726-G-G0108-2001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard surveys aftermath of Hurricane Hanna [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tropical storm
    Hurricane Hanna
    Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi

