Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) security department prepare to fire 9mm pistols at a targets during a live fire exercise July 26, 2020. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting an independent steaming event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Melvin)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2020 16:41
|Photo ID:
|6286730
|VIRIN:
|200726-N-YW264-1096
|Resolution:
|5043x3602
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gun Shoot [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
